Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Nitin Gadkari’s aerial survey, road ride in Ramanagara tomorrow

January 4, 2023

Mysuru: With the 10-lane Access-Controlled Expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru expected to be inaugurated soon by Prime Minister Modi, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will conduct an inspection of the Highway tomorrow (Jan. 5).

The inspection assumes significance as many elected representatives including former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, MP Sumalatha and many local JD(S) MLAs alleging that the highway works are unscientific and sub-standard with problems of flooding, road blockages and lack of entries and exits for villagers who have given land for project.

The Highway with a design length of 118 km is expected to reduce the present travel time of three hours between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 90 minutes. Gadkari will conduct an aerial survey between 11.15 am and 12.15 pm. He will also ride on a stretch near Jeeganahalli village in Ramanagara. The work on most of the stretches is completed and it is likely to be formally opened before the Assembly elections.

The Union Minister will later hold a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Gadkari will also review the progress of work on other National Highways in the State along with the CM at 5.30 pm.

As the Expressway is nearing completion, there are reports doing the rounds on naming it. While MP Pratap Simha has demanded that the Expressway be named Cauvery Expressway, leaders like former CM and senior BJP leaders S.M. Krishna and Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, MLCs Dinesh Gooligowda and MadhuMadegowda want it named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Gadkari will also inspect the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway project. This 262-km stretch connects Bengaluru Ring Road with Chennai Outer Ring Road.