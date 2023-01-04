City Traffic Police help fill Government coffer

January 4, 2023

In 2022, Rs. 8,28,13,700 collected from 10,32,091 traffic violation cases

Mysuru’s Traffic Police have tried their hardest to curtail traffic violations like overspeeding, rash driving, drunk driving, helmet-less riding or while on the phone by levying heavy fines on the violators.

In 2022, Mysuru City Police booked 10,32,091 traffic violation cases and collected a fine of a whopping Rs. 8,28,13,700. Out of this, Rs. 3,50,63,000 has been collected as spot fine, Rs. 3,00,65,700 as fines collected from traffic violations through notices and Rs. 1,76,85,000 through the court of law.

A major share of the fine collection has been contributed by people who ride two-wheelers without helmets and they have coughed up Rs. 1,94,15,400 and 5,08,514 cases have been booked by various Traffic Sub-Divisions.

A fine of Rs. 1,30,48,100 has been collected from 2,90,971 cases where the pillion rider was spotted without helmet. The next major fine is of vehicle riders and drivers indulging in ‘other traffic violations’ where 1,83,616 cases have been booked and a fine of Rs. 1,78,08,700 has been collected.

As per the penalty chart provided by the Police, Rs. 38,90,900 has been collected from 4,764 cases of overspeeding, 2,038 cases have been booked on people talking on mobile phones while driving and a fine of Rs. 2,35,000 has been collected.

Traffic signal jumping has earned the Police Rs. 34,100 with 97 cases, Rs. 5,01,700 has been collected from 532 cases of reckless driving. 1,285 drivers have been caught without a Driving Licence and a penalty of Rs. 16,78,500 has been collected. Two-wheeler raiders, a majority of them youths, have coughed up Rs. 1,83,000 as they had defective silencers and 363 cases were booked. 65 drivers have paid Rs. 32,500 as they had shrill horns.

Cars and SUVs having illegal black film on their windshields have been penalised Rs. 6,58,000 and 1,327 cases were booked. Rs. 2,16,500 has been collected from 434 lane discipline violation cases. Rs. 6,67,000 as penalties have been levied from 6,507 defective number plates and 405 cases have been booked on drivers without wearing uniforms and Rs. 1,83,500 has been collected.

Drivers commuting without valid insurance papers paid Rs. 5,69,500 and 482 cases were booked. 25 cases have been booked on those riding on footpaths and Rs. 12,500 has been levied. 777 cases have been booked on those who have not produced valid documents and Rs. 3,88,000 has been collected.

As per the penalty chart, Rs. 6,51,28,700 has been collected from all the violations that have been listed under the Motor Vehicles Act.

So, where do all the fine amounts go?

As per Police sources, the penalties collected will be deposited in the State Treasury. No money is held individually with the Traffic Police Department.

These funds are further allocated by the State Government, based on the demands or requirements made by the Police Department like purchasing of new technology to improve policing, purchase of gadgets and vehicles, CCTV cameras, control monitors, hi-tech surveillance buses, etc., sources said.