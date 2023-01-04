170 die in 777 accidents in 2022

January 4, 2023

23 helmetless riders killed; 18 sustained serious head injuries leading to mental issues

Mysuru: In 2022, there were 1,55,622 deaths due to road accidents registered in India and 59.7 percent of fatalities occurred due to overspeeding, hinting that preventive measures need to be taken to reduce accidents and fatalities.

Mysuru city limits reported 777 accidents from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022 and 168 of them were serious in nature causing loss of lives or where victims were maimed for life. 170 people were killed and of the total accidents, 609 were general accidents where 765 persons sustained injuries.

When compared to the data of three years, in 2021, 651 accidents were reported and 121 persons lost their lives, in 2020, 633 accidents and 122 persons died and in 2019, 866 accidents and 149 people died.

There has been an increase in the number of accidents when the data for 2021 and 2020 are taken into consideration. Among all these years, 2019 reported the highest number of accidents.

Notably, 23 persons died after refusing to wear a helmet in 2022. They either did not have a helmet or placed them on their vehicle petrol tank or hung them with their hands. 18 persons have been injured during helmet-less riding and they are still suffering from mental ailments. The highest number of deaths without helmets were reported from Krishnaraja Traffic Police Station where 14 persons lost their lives.

Five persons died after driving their vehicles under the influence of alcohol when they lost control due to overspeeding. A total of 12 persons were injured in drunken-driving.

Lion’s share of accidents at V.V. Puram

As per the data provided by the Police, the highest number of accidents occurred in V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station limits where 235 accidents were reported, 42 people lost their lives and 239 people sustained injuries.

After V.V. Puram, Siddhartha Traffic Police Station reported 198 accidents where 54 persons were killed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022 and 183 persons sustained injuries.

Krishnaraja Traffic Police reported 190 accidents, 51 deaths and 181 injuries. Next in line is Narasimharaja Traffic Police Station which reported 108 accidents with 20 deaths and 112 injuries. The least accidents were reported in Devaraja Traffic Police Station limits with 46 accidents and 3 deaths.

Sixty-four accidents were reported as the drivers did not have a Driving Licence and 76 persons did not have insurance. 78 cases were classified as overspeeding in all the Police Station limits.

In 2021, out of 651 accidents (118 fatal and 533 non-fatal), 121 persons lost their lives and 671 persons sustained injuries. .

In 2020, out of 633 accidents (118 fatal and 515 non-fatal), 122 persons lost their lives and 622 were injured.

In 2019, 866 road accidents (146 fatal and 720 non-fatal) were reported within the city limits resulting in 149 deaths and 909 persons sustaining injuries.

