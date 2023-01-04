Week-long traditional painting expo begins

January 4, 2023

Mysuru: Former Chairman of Karnataka Lalithakala Academy Dr. M.S. Murthy has termed visual arts as the mother of literature, devoid of influence of any ideologies or tradition. He was delivering presidential address at the inauguration of a traditional painting exhibition organised at Sree Kalanikethana College of Visual Art in Vijayanagar here yesterday.

Dr. Murthy said, “Visual art form is not based on any ideology, tradition, occupation or miracle. It is completely based on visualising things and hence the artist should acquire the art of seeing things in a scientific manner.”

Visualisation, understanding, thinking and expression — these four points form the premise of art, asserted Dr. Murthy.

Bemoaning over the sorry state of affairs, with the field of art not getting its due, Dr. Murthy said: “Visual arts has been pushed to the last level, as for the politicians and biggies, it is a matter of insignificance. It also holds mirror to the society which has reached its nadir and the way it has lost its vision.”

Inaugurating the exhibition, K.S. Srihari, a traditional painting artist, from T. Narasipur, said: “Mysuru is an ocean known for traditional style of painting, which was largely patronised by Mysuru kingdom. If one breaks the mould, it cannot be considered as traditional style. Hence, it is important to learn the traditional methods which are divine in nature.”

College Principal K.C. Mahadeva Shetty said, “As the traditional style of painting is losing its sheen, an exclusive camp was conducted for the students from Jan. 18 to Jan. 29, 2022. The artefacts produced during the camp are displayed at the exhibition.”

In all, 28 paintings are kept on display. The exhibition will be open from 10.30 am to 4 pm till Jan. 8.

Senior artist G.R. Niduvani, Visual Arts Professor Dr. Shankar M. Kundugol, CAVA former Dean Basavaraj Musavalagi, Camp Director Dr. Vittal Reddy Chulaki and college students were present.