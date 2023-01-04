MCC budget for 2023-24: Public meeting held

January 4, 2023

Citizens urge shifting of City Bus Stand to Suburban Bus Stand and Suburban Bus Stand to Bannimantap

Mysuru: The demand to shift KSRTC bus stands is back, with several stakeholders of the city raising the pitch to shift both City Bus Stand (CBS) and Suburban Bus Stand from their existing locations, at the public interaction meeting held today.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had convened the meeting at Rani Bahadur Auditorium in Manasagangothri, second in the recent days, to elicit the opinions of the concerned and informed citizens to prepare the draft for its budget for the next fiscal 2023-24.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar, who joined the chorus, said, “We also have plans to shift the bus stands.” However, he didn’t elaborate on the plans, but assured to act on the grievances concerning the Authority at the meeting.

Earlier, former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa, S.K. Dinesh of Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru (FOAM) and President of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda exhorted the authorities to take measures to shift both the bus stands. Bhyrappa, who raised various topics in the interest of development of the city said, “The City Bus Stand must be shifted to Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction near Manipal Hospital.”

He also insisted that the City Corporation should primarily focus on tapping the due funds as the local bodies too can claim a share in GST amount of the State Government allocated by the Centre.

The MUDA sites allotted to MCC at J.P. Nagar, Sharadadevinagar and Hebbal remain in a state of neglect as the latter is yet to develop them.

Most importantly, MCC should seek its share in the taxes collected by MUDA from the residents of the localities in ORR area. The MCC provides basic amenities to those residents and hence it is pertinent to seek the share, underlined Bhyrappa.

Dinesh, who set the ground for the debate in this regard, urged to shift City Bus Stand near K.R. Circle to KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand on Mother Teresa Road (B.N. Road) and the Sub-urban Bus Stand to Bannimantap, to avoid traffic congestion in the heart of the city.

Narayanagowda, who strongly endorsed the words of Dinesh said, “There is adequate land in Bannimantap which is suitable to accommodate the bus stand. Hence, it is better to shift the Sub-urban Bus Stand to check traffic pile up in the city.”

President of District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Maddikere Gopal demanded that the MCC should take measures to institute State-level Award in the name of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, as the Poet was a resident of the city. The award should be conferred on top scorers in SSLC exams.

Even though the meeting was convened to seek the opinions of general public to prepare MCC’s budget, most of the demands that came up in the initial part of the meeting were in relation to MUDA.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, former Mayors Sunanda Palanetra, H.N. Srikantaiah and Modamani, Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman Shivakumar, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and others were present.

The public interaction meet on MCC budget was on when we went to the Press.

‘100-foot tall Nalwadi’s statue’

Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda demanded the authorities to install a 100-foot tall statue of the most celebrated ruler of Mysore ‘Rajarshi’ Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in the city.

“Nalwadi’s contributions to the development of the city are enormous. It was Nalwadi again who founded City Improvement Trust Board (CITB, now MUDA),” added Narayanagowda.

MUDA Adalat on Jan.10

MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar said that “MUDA Adalat involving the officials has been organised on Jan.10.”