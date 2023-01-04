Six injured in fire at Bannimantap Fire Brigade quarters
News

Six injured in fire at Bannimantap Fire Brigade quarters

January 4, 2023

Mysuru: Six persons were injured due to fire caused by leakage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from a cylinder at the Fire and Emergency Services Department quarters next to Bannimantap Fire Station this morning.

Those injured include a Fire Department personnel, his wife and two children and two women in the neighbouring quarters.

Bannimantap Fire Brigade quarters

The incident took place between 7.05 and 7.10 am at the quarters on the ground floor, when the resident of the quarters tried to light the stove. As the gas had leaked, the spark from the lighter ignited the gas and in a fraction of a second the entire room of the quarters engulfed in fire resulting in four occupants of the house including two children sustaining burn injuries.

As the gas had leaked into the neighbouring house also, the fire spread quickly injuring two persons. Fire personnel immediately swung into action and managed to douse the fire. Household articles, including furniture, bed, clothes, curtains and other articles have been partially burnt.

Bannimantap Fire Brigade quarters

All the six persons were immediately rushed to the nearby St. Joseph’s Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. While five persons have sustained minor injuries, one person is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, Fire Department officials and others inspected the quarters and collected information. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the house and have collected samples.

Bannimantap Fire Brigade quarters

An official said that the exact cause of the fire would be known only after receiving the FSL report.

Searching