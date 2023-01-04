Leopards trapped at BEML and in Srirangapatna
News

Leopards trapped at BEML and in Srirangapatna

January 4, 2023

Mysuru: Two leopards were trapped using cages this morning near city. One was trapped inside the BEML Campus at Yelwal, the other one fell into a cage at Subbanakuppe village near Srirangapatna. After a series of complaints from the BEML staff on leopard sightings, the Forest Department placed a cage with a live bait.

The male leopard trapped inside BEML and the one trapped at Srirangapatna are aged about four years. The second leopard had terrorised the villagers of Subbanakuppe and had taken refuge in the fields. Finally, it was trapped inside the field of one Balu.

The trapped leopards will either be released back into the wild inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve or inside Nagarahole National Park, as directed by the Senior Forest Department Officers.

