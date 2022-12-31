Payment of electricity bill made easy: Use QR Code

December 31, 2022

New hassle-free system to be introduced from Jan. 1, 2023

Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, which continues to make technological advancements to enhance consumer experience, has launched a dynamic QR code system for bill payments. The new system will come into effect from tomorrow (Jan. 1, 2023).

Through this system, which was launched by Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar at Shakthi Bhavan in Bengaluru yesterday, a QR (quick response) code will be printed on each consumer’s electricity bill, allowing them to make payments in seconds. [See also page 7]

“The consumer will simply have to scan the QR code using apps such as Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, Bhim, PhonePe etc. The bill details along with the amount to be paid will appear on the screen. The consumer simply has to press the ‘pay’ tab and payment will be complete,” CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy told Star of Mysore.

“The details of payment will appear on the screen and the consumer will also receive an intimation via SMS. The entire payment process can be completed in a few seconds. QR code-based payment is more efficient, less time-consuming, error-free, more secure and tamper-proof,” he said.

QR code is a two-dimensional barcode that contains information like contact details, a website link, payment information and more. For users, it is a faster and more streamlined experience than typing in a website URL because they can access the contained information and scan it.

Adopting QR codes allows customers to pay with their preferred digital wallets by pointing their phone at a code. This removes friction from the overall customer journey and bridges the gap between the real and the virtual worlds.

“We are introducing the new system from Jan. 1, 2023, and we hope that there will be wide acceptance from the consumers. CESC is introducing the system in coordination with the Indian Bank which is a first-of-its-kind in Karnataka,” he added.

Virtual Account Number

A facility to make RTGS/ NEFT payment for bulk consumers using a Virtual Account Number (VAN) is also being introduced with effect from 1.1.2023. The new systems are public-friendly and will be easy for consumers to pay bills in a hassle-free way by scanning the QR code on the spot, he said.

This is highly beneficial for bulk payment and High Tension (HT) consumers through Virtual Account Number (VAN) using NEFT/RTGS payment mode. It saves a lot of time, Jayavibhavaswamy said.

For CESC, the new system reduces manual intervention and it can collect the bill amount on a real-time basis. It will enable a comprehensive collection of reports and helps avoid long queues in Any Time Bill Payment (ATP) counters at CESC offices and sub-stations. CESC can also reduce manpower costs and save on facility charges to payment collection vendors, he added.

HOW IT WORKS