UoM to host 3-day Natl. Conference of Vice-Chancellors from tomorrow

March 22, 2022

Mysuru; A Three-Day National Conference of Vice-Chancellors will begin at the University of Mysore (UoM) from tomorrow, Mar. 23 and it will be the 95th annual meet. The meet is being held in Karnataka after a gap of nearly two decades and the University of Mysore will host the National Conference for the first time.

The conference will be hosted in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) with the support of the United Nations. The theme of the conference is ‘Realising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through higher education institutions.’

Addressing a press conference at Crawford Hall Academic Council Hall last evening, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, flanked by AIU President Dr. G. Thiruvasagam, AIU Secretary General Dr. Pankaj Mittal and Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, said that over 300 Vice-Chancellors from across the country will participate.

“Over 150 VCs will participate through virtual mode and the conference will be inaugurated at 9.30 am at the Crawford Hall by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. While the Governor will be physically present, the Vice-President will address the conference virtually. The sessions of the conference will be held at Vijnan Bhavan,” he said.

The AIU is a registered body to promote and represent higher education in Indian universities on national and international forums as it aims to improve standards of instruction, examination, research, textbooks, scholarly publication, etc.

AIU President G. Thiruvasagam said that the conference will discuss the requirements of VCs, issues and challenges and all the aspects of the offices of the VCs. “After brainstorming sessions, we will prepare recommendations that will be submitted to concerned bodies like the University Grants Commission and the Government,” he said.

One burning problem faced by all Vice-Chancellors is the lack of uniform tenure. While one State has the VC’s term at 2 years, others have it for five years and four years. We are pressing for a uniform tenure across India. This will help in stability and will enable the VCs to function better,” he said.

To a query, Thiruvasagam said that it was a fact that the people of economically weaker sections are going to countries like Ukraine and Philippines as medical education is cheaper there.

“Medical education in private institutions in India is expensive and the government must review the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The Government must exercise control over private institutions so that ultimately the students will benefit,” he added.

CONFERENCE THEMES