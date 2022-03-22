Man kills pregnant wife, dumps body in lake

March 22, 2022

Uses Govt. car to transport body; Deceased was seven months pregnant; Accused husband arrested; Hunt on for absconding in-laws

Mysuru: An outsourced employee of the Agriculture Department has allegedly murdered his seven months pregnant wife by assaulting her physically and later suffocating her to death on Friday night.

He later took the body in the Department car and dumped it into Belavadi Lake.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwini (23), daughter of Swamy and Lakshmi couple of Udbur village in the taluk. Ashwini had married one Pramod, son of Nandeesh of Mydanahalli after they had fallen in love.

An outsourced car driver at the Agriculture Department, Pramod had married Ashwini on June 13, 2021. Everything was running smooth initially in their family and Pramod was taking good care of Ashwini. As days passed by, Pramod, encouraged by his family members, began to harass Ashwini and used to pressurise her to get money from her parents’ house. He had also taken away the gold jewellery of his wife and had pledged them, according to the complaint.

Later, Ashwini’s parents brought them to their house at Nanneshwara Layout in Hinkal and made arrangements for their (daughter and son-in-law) stay. Here too Pramod began to harass her and on Friday night, he (Pramod) assaulted Ashwini and suffocated her to death.

He later took the body of Ashwini in the Department car, dumped it into the lake at Belavadi, returned home and went to work the next day.

But on Sunday afternoon, Pramod went to Vijayanagar Police Station and informed the Police about the incident.

The Cops later took Pramod to Belavadi Lake and with the help of expert divers and Fire & Emergency Services personnel, got the body of Ashwini fished out from the lake at about 4 pm yesterday.

Vijayanagar Police, who have registered a case, arrested Pramod and are on a look out for his father, mother and sister, who are absconding.

The Police, after conducting Mahazar, shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem. Ashwini, who used to call her parents everyday had not called them the entire day on Saturday, which gave rise to doubts. Even calls made by Ashwini’s parents to her phone did not connect, following which they went to her house.

As Ashwini was not at her in-law’s house and no one gave proper information about her, Ashwini’s sister Yashaswini had lodged a missing complaint at Vijayanagar Police Station on Saturday.

Pre-planned…

After assaulting Ashwini and suffocating her to death, Pramod, who had brought the Department car to his house, took the body in the Government car and dumped the body into the lake in Belavadi.

The Police, who arrested Pramod after he revealed of committing the crime, was subjected to interrogation during which the Cops came to know that as Pramod had planned the crime, he had brought the Agriculture Department car to his house to shift the body elsewhere.