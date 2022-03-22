Post ACB raid: Vijayanagar Inspector Balakrishna suspended
News

Post ACB raid: Vijayanagar Inspector Balakrishna suspended

March 22, 2022

Mysuru: Following the raid on Vijayanagar Inspector H.N. Balakrishna’s house by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Mar. 16 and following orders from the State Police Headquarters, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has issued an order suspending Inspector Balakrishna with immediate effect from Tuesday.

Following the suspension of Balakrishna, Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station Inspector Jayakumar has been given additional charge of Vijayanagar Police Station.

The ACB Police, who had registered a case against Inspector Balakrishna for amassing properties more than his income, had conducted raids on his house on Mar. 16. They (ACB) had also raided the rented house at Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in Mysuru, his father’s and father-in-law’s house at Holenarasipur in Hassan and had conducted a search.

During the raid on Balakrishna’s house in city, the ACB sleuths had found Rs. 10,000 cash and  at the house in Holenarasipur, they found Rs. 50,000 cash, 150 grams gold ornaments, 1 kg silver articles and documents pertaining to one huge building, two sites and 10 gunta land at Channarayapatna and a site in Mysuru.

