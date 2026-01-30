Maharashtra Police forced to act in CM’s home turf: BJP MLA

January 30, 2026

Mysuru losing cultural destination image due to drug menace: MP Yaduveer

Bengaluru/Mysuru: At the ongoing Legislative session, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar expressed concern that the law and order situation in Karnataka had deteriorated to such an extent that Police from Maharashtra were forced to come to Mysuru — the Chief Minister’s home district — to uncover a drugs manufacturing unit in July 2025.

He pointed out that even in Bengaluru, drug rackets were being busted only with the intervention of the Police from other States, a fact that the Chief Minister himself had acknowledged.

Referring to CM’s meeting with Police officials, Sunil Kumar said Siddaramaiah had questioned them on their failure to detect drug rackets and had remarked that no crime could take place without Police being aware of it. Criticising the Government, Sunil Kumar said that Karnataka, once known as an IT hub, was now being branded a “Drugs Park.”

He accused the Government of allowing law and order to deteriorate, misusing Police machinery and enforcing “one law for public and another for those in power,” launching a sharp attack on the administration’s failures.

Matter of serious concern

Mysuru, once renowned for its culture and tradition, is now gaining notoriety under the Congress Government due to repeated narcotics investigations, said BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar.

He said that based on information provided by an arrested accused, NCB carried out raids in Mysuru. Although no banned substances were recovered, he said the very occurrence of such raids in Mysuru was a matter of serious concern.

According to Yaduveer, investigations into drug networks have repeatedly pointed towards Mysuru, tarnishing the city’s image.

A city celebrated for its heritage and culture, he said, is now being discredited under the Congress administration due to narcotics probes.