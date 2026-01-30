Chemical factory owner taken into NCB custody

January 30, 2026

Transit warrant obtained from Court to take him outside Karnataka

Mysore/Mysuru: In connection with the raid on a chemical factory in Hebbal Industrial Area, sleuths of the Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took the factory owner, Ganpath Lal, into custody.

After being subjected to sustained interrogation, he was produced before a Mysuru Court yesterday and remanded for further questioning.

Around 1 pm yesterday, Ganpath Lal, who operates the factory, was taken to K.R. Hospital for a medical examination. He was later produced before the 5th JMFC Court at new Court Jayanagar in the evening.

As the NCB sought to take him outside Karnataka for further investigation, a transit warrant was obtained and he was taken back into custody.

Debate over seizure

The chemicals seized from the factory were stored in a room and the premises were sealed. Mysuru City Police clarified that no drugs or narcotic substances were recovered during the raid, although the factory owner was arrested. This has triggered debate over the continuation of an intensive investigation despite no contraband being found.

On Wednesday, NCB officials from Ahmedabad raided Ganpath Lal’s ‘Tuk-Tuk Household Chemicals Production Solution Manufacturing” Unit in Hebbal and examined raw chemical materials stored on the premises. The team also conducted a search of his residence. During inspection, NCB officials verified the quantity of chemicals stored and collected samples of chemicals, medicines and other materials found at the factory.

These samples are to be sent to a laboratory for detailed analysis. The raid is linked to a drugs case registered in Ahmedabad, in which an accused, Manohar Bishnoi, was arrested. Bishnoi had reportedly worked at Lal’s chemicals factory and was said to be Lal’s close relative.

Sources revealed that Ganpath Lal had rented the building last February to set up the chemicals unit, but full-scale operations were yet to commence, raising suspicions.

Reports also suggest that narcotic substances were allegedly being manufactured at the Hebbal factory and supplied outside the State, prompting the NCB action.