Landlords liable if tenants indulge in illegal acts: DCP

January 30, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Addressing industrialists, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj advised landlords to remain constantly vigilant, warning that if tenants are found involved in illegal activities, property owners could land in serious trouble.

He cautioned against renting premises solely for higher rents, noting that landlords could face legal difficulties if their tenants are later arrested for unlawful acts.

Emphasising due diligence, the DCP said landlords must collect Aadhaar cards, permanent addresses and other supporting documents from tenants before leasing out their properties.

Sundar Raj also stressed that factory owners must furnish details of workers from North India to their respective Police stations.

Such workers, he said, often do not stay in one place and frequently change workplaces. Maintaining proper records would help the police trace and apprehend them quickly in the event of any criminal activity.