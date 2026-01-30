Echo of NCB raid on chemical factory in Hebbal: Industries asked to verify tenants, report suspicion

January 30, 2026

Industrialists must know what happens inside their units: City Police Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from New Delhi raiding a chemicals factory in the Hebbal Industrial Area, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar convened a meeting with industrialists and representatives of industrial management boards in Mysuru to curb illegal activities.

The NCB raid was conducted at ‘Tuk-Tuk Household Chemicals Production Solution Manufacturing’, a unit officially engaged in the manufacture of household cleaning products.

The meeting, chaired by the Police Commissioner, was held yesterday at a private hotel auditorium near Sankranthi Circle in Hebbal. More than 300 industrialists and representatives from industrial management boards of Hebbal, Metagalli, Hootagalli, Koorgalli and other industrial areas attended.

Addressing the gathering, Seema Latkar cautioned that no industry should allow space for illegal activities or be party to them. “We have not called you here, assuming that you have committed any mistakes. This is a warning to ensure that no illegal activity takes place,” she clarified.

Look at activities

The Commissioner observed that earlier, residents and people living nearby were aware of who lived or worked in industrial units, what was being manufactured and what activities were taking place. “Today, there is hardly any information about who is around, what is being produced or what is happening inside many units,” she said.

She expressed concern that many factory owners appear to adopt an attitude that, as long as the monthly rent and advance are paid, nothing else matters. Landlords, she noted, often have no information about their tenants, their background or the nature of manufacturing activities being carried out.

Identity verification

Emphasising accountability, Seema Latkar said that henceforth, every factory owner must submit complete details of tenants to the jurisdictional Police station. Cautioning that tenants may produce fake documents to secure rentals, she advised landlords to verify Aadhaar cards and other identity documents thoroughly.

Stressing that landlords carry a significant responsibility, she said they must remain aware of what is happening in and around their premises and immediately alert the Police if anything appears suspicious.

Police contact

She further directed that details of all workers employed in factories, especially those from outside the district or State, must be furnished to the Police. Factory owners were also advised to keep the contact number of their jurisdictional Police inspector readily available.

The Police Commissioner assured that Police teams would respond immediately if information regarding illegal or suspicious activities is shared. She also underlined the need for industries to obtain all mandatory departmental clearances and a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Police K.S. Sundar Raj, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravi Prasad, Hebbal Industrial Area President Prakash, Mysuru Industrialists’ Association General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain, Mysuru Small Industries Association President A.S. Satish, District Industries Centre Joint Director Dinesh, KSPCB, Mysuru Officer Kumar and Factories and Boilers Officer Mahadev.