Hit-and-run case at Sampaje: Mysurean arrested for auto driver’s death

January 30, 2026

Madikeri Rural Police swing into action, intercept the car at Katakeri village

Madikeri: Madikeri Rural Police have arrested a man from Mysuru in a hit-and-run case. The accused who was driving a car had allegedly hit an autorickshaw from behind resulting in the death of the auto driver yesterday.

The accident occurred in front of the house of one Hariprasad near Sampaje Gate at about 4.30 pm and the incident has been recorded on a CCTV camera.

The deceased auto driver has been identified as Sundar Chittakkana (56), who had served as a member and Vice-President of Sampaje Gram Panchayat. The accused has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Gokulam in Mysuru.

Sundar leaves behind his wife, son Deviprasad, a soldier serving in the Indian Army and two daughters.

Yesterday, Sundar was driving his auto from Sampaje Gate towards Chedavu along with passengers Padmavathi and her daughter Anitha (Gram Panchayat member), when a speeding KIA Seltos car (KA-09-MG-3700) reportedly driven by Rahul, which was proceeding from Mangaluru towards Madikeri rammed into the auto from behind.

Due to the impact, the auto toppled, throwing Sundar out of the vehicle and a tipper vehicle which came in the opposite direction ran over Sundar killing him on the spot. Padmavathi and Anitha too sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital in Sullia. After hitting the auto, Rahul did not stop the car and sped away towards Madikeri side.

Madikeri Rural Police Inspector Chandrashekar and staff, who swung into action, succeeded in intercepting the car at Katakeri village within minutes and arrested Rahul besides seizing the car.

It is suspected that Rahul was looking at the Google Map while driving, which resulted in the accident.

Accused Rahul was produced before a Court this morning, which remanded him to judicial custody.