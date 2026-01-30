Something Smelly…

January 30, 2026

Stench from house alerts ‘Mane Mane Police’ team; leads to chemical seizure on Mysuru outskirts

Mysore/Mysuru: Has the drug manufacturing network extended from Mysuru city limits to its outskirts or rural hinterland? This question is now troubling the Police.

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a chemical manufacturing unit in the Hebbal Industrial Area and arrested a person in connection with alleged drug manufacturing, the Mysuru District Police raided a three-storeyed house in a residential locality at Yandahalli late last night.

The raid followed a tip-off from the ‘Mane Mane Police’ team, which regularly visits houses within its jurisdiction to build public confidence in the Police. During one such visit, the team detected a strong, pungent smell emanating from a three-storeyed house at Yandahalli, near Alanahalli.

10 barrels of chemicals seized

The house, located in a residential area developed by the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), stands isolated with no neighbouring buildings. Local residents also complained of a foul smell. Acting swiftly, the Police prised open a window from where the odour was most intense, forcing personnel to cover their noses.

Late last night, a Police team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, along with Additional Superintendents of Police Nagesh and C. Mallik, conducted a raid on the premises. The team recovered more than 10 barrels containing chemicals, powders, synthetic substances and other materials.

Retired ASI’s house

The house was constructed by late Lingaiah, a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police. His son, a KSRTC bus conductor, had rented out the premises. While the first and second floors are residential units now advertised for rent, the ground floor has a godown-like structure.

The ground floor had been rented out three months ago to one Bhagan Lal from Rajasthan, for manufacturing phenyl. However, he had locked the premises and his whereabouts are currently unknown, even to the house owner.

FSL analysis

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, SP MallikarjunBaladandi said samples of the chemicals, powders and synthetic materials had been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

“Action will be initiated against all those involved in any illegal activity once the FSL report is received. Though house owner claims ignorance about what was being manufactured on the premises, action will also be taken against him, as he is responsible for activities carried out there. He cannot feign ignorance,” the SP said.

Inspector Shekhar of Mysuru South Police is supervising investigation, with district dog squad and fingerprint experts also involved.

Police personnel have been deployed outside seized house as a precautionary measure.