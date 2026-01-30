NCB raid is a follow-up case: Home Minister
January 30, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a chemical factory in Hebbal Industrial Area was a follow-up to a drug seizure in another State and asserted that no narcotics manufacturing materials were found in Mysuru.

Speaking to presspersons this morning, Dr. Parameshwar said the NCB had conducted the raid at a phenol manufacturing unit and clarified that no drug-related substances were recovered.

He said some relatives of an accused arrested in a drug case outside the State were residing in Mysuru, following which NCB officials conducted inquiries. However, he claimed that no one was taken into custody from the city, though the NCB sleuths took factory owner Ganpath Lal into their custody.

Responding to reports that Energy Minister K.J. George had offered to quit the Cabinet over alleged interference by the Chief Minister’s son, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, in departmental transfers, Dr. Parameshwar dismissed the claims as baseless.

He said Minister George had already clarified during the ongoing Assembly session that he never intended to resign and described the reports as rumours fuelled by gossip.

Replying to a query on the case in which slogans hailing Pakistan (“Pakistan Zindabad”) were allegedly raised publicly in Bengaluru, the Home Minister said the matter was now before the Court.

Dr. Parameshwar was in Mysuru to perform guddali puja for the construction of a residential building 42 Kalidasa, developed by Global Tech Park and Sankalp.

