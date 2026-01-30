NCC Directorate Karnataka & Goa wins PM’s Banner and Trophy at RDC-2026

January 30, 2026

Bengaluru: The NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa has created history by winning the prestigious Prime Minister’s Banner and Trophy for the second consecutive year at the recently concluded Republic Day Camp-2026 (RDC-2026) held in New Delhi, emerging as the overall Champion Directorate among 17 NCC Directorates across the country.

During RDC-2026, cadets from the Karnataka and Goa Directorate delivered exceptional performances in drill, firing and cultural competitions, outperforming 16 other Directorates.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the Prime Minister’s Banner and Trophy is awarded to the Directorate that demonstrates consistent all-round performance in a wide spectrum of NCC activities throughout the year.

Evaluation parameters include performance in centrally organised camps and competitions, standards of discipline, results in NCC certificate exams and the number of cadets selected for induction into Armed Forces.

The Karnataka and Goa Directorate continued its winning streak during the current training year by securing first position in several national-level events, including Inter-Directorate Shooting Championship, All India Vayu Sainik Camp, All India Nau Sainik Camp, Idea & Innovation competition and RDC-2026, reinforcing its dominance across all domains of NCC training.

The Prime Minister’s Banner was formally received by the Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa, Air Commodore S.B. Arunkumar, during the Prime Minister’s Rally, marking the culmination of RDC-2026 at the Field Marshal Cariappa Parade Ground, New Delhi, on Jan. 28.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Commodore Arunkumar stated: “Being crowned the Champion Directorate for the second consecutive year is a testament to the professionalism, resilience and never-say-die spirit of our cadets and staff. This success is the result of collective hard work, meticulous training and unwavering dedication.”

He also acknowledged the excellent support from the State Government authorities, along with the strong backing of universities and educational institutions across Karnataka and Goa, which played a vital role in achieving this historic milestone.