Digital payment facility at Mysuru Rail Museum
News

Digital payment facility at Mysuru Rail Museum

January 30, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Rail Museum, a popular heritage attraction under South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru Division, has introduced a digital QR-based payment facility for the convenience of visitors.

With effect from Jan. 29, tourists and visitors can make payments through digital modes such as UPI/QR code scanning for entry tickets and other permissible services at the Museum.

This initiative aims to provide a cashless, safe and hassle-free payment experience, especially benefiting tourists visiting from different parts of the country.

The introduction of digital payment aligns with Indian Railways’ commitment towards Digital India, enhancing ease of access and improving visitor services at heritage and tourist locations.

Visitors may make use of the digital payment facility during their visit to the Mysuru Rail Museum, according to Pruthvi S. Hullatti, Divisional Finance Manager and Public Relations Officer, SWR Mysuru Division.

