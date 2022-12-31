2 shops fully gutted in fire at old gujari

December 31, 2022

Mysuru: Two shops were completely gutted in a fire mishap at old gujari near Lashkar Police Station in Lashkar Mohalla here yesterday. The cause of fire is suspected to be short circuit.

The traders at the scrap yard had gone for namaz at around 1.35 pm, when thick smoke billowing out from the eastern side of the yard was noticed by Lashkar Police Sub-Inspector Dhanalakshmi. The Police alerted fire personnel, besides rushing to the spot.

The raging flames had already engulfed a portion of the yard and the fire tenders, two each from Saraswatipuram and Bannimantap, had been deputed with fire personnel making all efforts to douse the flames.

In the operation that lasted for an hour, firemen succeeded in extinguishing the flames. But various articles like seat covers, rubber beading among others had completely gutted in the mishap. The fire spread in no time as the spill over oil and cotton waste caught fire. However, the timely arrival of firemen averted what could have led to a major mishap, with Wellington Museum, shops and hotels in the vicinity.

No casualties were reported as none were at the spot. Learning about the mishap, the scrap vendors rushed to the spot to take stock of the articles.

Devaraja Sub-Division ACP M.N. Shashidhar visited the spot and suggested the vendors to be cautious while stocking inflammatory articles in a large quantity.

With sun hovering over, the traders should take precautionary measures and avoid keeping explosive materials in the shops and stock unwanted articles.

Lashkar Police are investigating the case.