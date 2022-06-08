Best performers from Schools will join PM Modi at Palace

June 8, 2022

Auto drivers, transgenders, HIV-infected, working class too will find representation

Mysore/Mysuru: It will be a tight-rope walk for the District Administration as it has to finalise the list of 15,000 participants who will perform Yoga at the Mysore Palace along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the morning of June 21.

The final list has to be submitted to the State Government and the Union AYUSH Ministry by June 13, as per the directions issued by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a high-level review meeting held in Bengaluru yesterday.

Lobbying for a place in Palace had begun last week itself with many Yoga Schools, organisations, educational institutions and residents associations competing with each other. It will be a big task for the District Administration to finalise the list as everyone is seeking representation.

The problem is compounded as it is not clear if the 15,000 participants will be spread out both inside and outside the Palace which is usually done during Dasara celebrations. As it is an event of national and international importance, representation must be given to all to perform in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Education Department has asked all Schools in the District to practice Yoga every day so that the best performers can find a place in the Palace. “All the Schools under the guidance of Block Education Officers (North, South and Rural) have begun daily performance and the best performers will rehearse at the Mysore Palace on June 12 and 19 based on Common Yoga Protocol,” DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs told Star of Mysore this morning.

When asked about the number of students participating on June 21, the DDPI said that he has no information on that.

“If the District Administration asks 5,000 students we are ready and if they ask 10,000 also we are ready. Everything will be clear only after June 12 and at present, there is no visibility,” he added.

Yoga Federation of Mysore President and GSS Foundation Head D. Srihari said that when Vikram Singh, Director, Ministry of AYUSH visited Mysuru recently, he had conveyed a message that a cross-section of the society will find representation on June 21.

“We were told that the Prime Minister was inclined to accommodate over 10,000 School children and youths during the main Yoga Day performance. The rest will include representations from all walks of the society like auto drivers, transgenders, HIV-infected children, Yoga Schools and the working class,” he said.

Accordingly, Yoga practice sessions are being held for transgenders and HIV infected children. The District Administration has decided to select people from every profession following directions.