Beware, crater-like pothole waiting to snuff out lives on Vani Vilas Road
November 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge crater-like pothole on Vani Vilas Road is waiting to snuff out lives or cause serious injuries. Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, passing between City Law Courts Complex and RTO Circle have to be very careful as this dangerous pothole is located on the slope of the road and is not visible from a distance.

Though this road is one of the busiest roads in city, it is to be known how this huge pothole has not caught the attention of the authorities concerned. Perhaps the authorities are waiting for some mishap to occur to take up repair work, said a few motorists.

During rainy season, the pothole gets filled with rain water making it more difficult to locate the pothole. The public have urged the authorities concerned to get the pothole filled before any untoward incident takes place.

