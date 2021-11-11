‘Basavashri’ award conferred on Pandit Rajeev Taranath
News

‘Basavashri’ award conferred on Pandit Rajeev Taranath

November 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Sarod Maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath was conferred the prestigious ‘Basavashri’ award by Chitradurga’s Murugharajendra Bruhanmutt at a programme organised in front of the renowned musician’s residence at Saraswathipuram here yesterday. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh.

Speaking after receiving the award, Pandit Rajeev Taranath said that he was virtuous to have grown under the guidance of great musicians such as Ustad Ali Akbar Khan.

Pointing out that he will be completing 90 years of age next year, the Sarod maestro said that he will be often reminiscing on what all he has done as a musician in the past decades.

Observing that the contribution made by artistes from Karnataka for Karnatak music and Hindusthani music is unmatchable, he stressed on the need for carrying forward the rich legacy of Karnataka’s musical world for generations to come. He further said that he was blessed to become a recipient of the prestigious ‘Basavashri’ award.

Murughamutt Seer Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who conferred the award on Pandit Taranath, said that the Mutt has been giving the award to outstanding achievers from different fields for the past 22 years.

Maintaining that the award has maintained its value all along, he said that Pandit Rajeev Taranath was conferred the award in recognition of his contribution to the societal harmony through his musical achievements, nationally and internationally. Pandit Taranath was conferred the award at his home as the Sarod Maestro could not come to Chitradurga, the Seer added.

Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana further said that the previous awardees included  Sri Lanka’s Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement leader Dr. A.T. Ariyaratne and Pakistani crusader for girl children education Malala Yousafzai.

READ ALSO  Pt. Rajeev Taranath to inaugurate Antara Trust tomorrow

The Seer also recalled his visit to the residence of late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar at Bengaluru sometime ago, when the two had discussed on why  ‘Basavashri’ award being given for exemplary social service can be considered as equivalent to Dadasaheb Phalke award in the film industry.

A book titled ‘Pandit Rajeev Taranath Sarod Swarayaana,’ edited by writers Ganesh Amingad and Raghupati Tamhankar was released on the occasion.

Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA L. Nagendra, Hosamutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji, Chidaravalli-Shiddarahalli Paaramartha Gavimutt Seer Sri Mallikarjuna Swamiji, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, JLR Chairman M. Appanna and MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching