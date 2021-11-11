CM calls on PM Modi
News

CM calls on PM Modi

November 11, 2021

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi this morning.

Bommai, who arrived at the National Capital yesterday, is also scheduled to meet several Union Ministers to discuss State issues. He has sought time with BJP National President J.P. Nadda and did not deny discussion on Cabinet expansion with him.

Apart from meeting the Central leaders, Bommai will be holding deliberations with legal experts on inter-State water disputes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching