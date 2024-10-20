Bharatanatyam artistes mesmerise audience at BVB
Bharatanatyam artistes mesmerise audience at BVB

October 20, 2024

Mysuru: Yashodha’s epitome of love and nurturing Lord Krishna and Draupadi Vastrapaharan were the highlights of ‘Bharatanatya – Prathibimba’, jointly organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru Kendra, along with BVB Bengaluru and Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru as part of its 139th Cultural Outreach Programme at Prof. Y.T. Thathachari Auditorium at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in city, yesterday.

Artistes Vidu. Gowri Sagar, Dance Director of Srikanteshwara Kala Kendra, Vidu. Pruthvi Parthasarathy and disciples of Gowri — Srilakshmi Narayan, M. Nithyashree, Sneha, Shreya, L. Madhumitha, Snigdha, Smrithi Harithasa and C. Aishwarya mesmerised the audience with their performance.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by noted danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy. BVB Mysuru Hon. Secretary P.S. Ganapathy, Treasurer A.T. Bhashyam, Managing Committee Members Dr. J.V. Gayathri and Dr. T.S. Gangadhar, Administrative Officer S.R. Ravikumar, BVB School Principal S. Lekha Nair were present.

