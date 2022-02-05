‘Bhaskar’s Mane Holige – Kuruk Thindi’ opens its 16th branch in Mysuru

February 5, 2022

The 16th branch of “Bhaskar’s Mane Holige – Kuruk Thindi” shop was inaugurated on in city last evening. Seen in the picture are actor and Bigg Boss Kannada Season-7 winner Shine Shetty, actress Shruthi, her daughter Gowri, MLA L. Nagendra, Corporators Pramila Bharath and M.D Nagaraj, Murali of Oggarane Dabbi-fame and Mane Holige Founder Bhaskar.

As an inaugural offer yesterday, holige was sold at Re. 1 each. Over 35 varieties of holige will be available at the shop apart from various other snacks.