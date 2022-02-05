‘Bhaskar’s Mane Holige – Kuruk Thindi’ opens its 16th branch in Mysuru

The 16th branch of “Bhaskar’s Mane Holige – Kuruk Thindi” shop was inaugurated on in city last evening. Seen in the picture are actor and Bigg Boss Kannada Season-7 winner Shine Shetty, actress Shruthi, her daughter Gowri, MLA L. Nagendra, Corporators Pramila Bharath and M.D Nagaraj, Murali of Oggarane Dabbi-fame and Mane Holige Founder Bhaskar.
As an inaugural offer yesterday, holige was sold at Re. 1 each. Over 35 varieties of holige will be available at the shop apart from various other snacks.
Is this article written to impress local leaders or for the sake of customers? If it is meant for customers, the author of the article has conveniently omitted the location of the store!