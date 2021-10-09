October 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Mysuru Sub Zone, has organised Bhoomi Puja for Founding of Mahashivaling and Erection of Rajyoga Museum tomorrow (Oct.10) at 10.30 am, at Gyan Sarovar Retreat Centre in Lingadevarakoppal, Hunsur Road.

B.K. Karunaji, Chief of Media, Brahma Kumaris, Mount Abu, will grace the occasion. District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the programme. B.K. Lakshmiji, Chief Co-ordinator, Brahma Kumaris, Mysuru Sub Zone, will preside.

B.K. Lalitji Inani, Chief of Accounts, Brahma Kumaris, Mount Abu, will be the special invitee. MLAs S.A Ramdas, G.T. Devegowda and L. Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V Rajeev will be the chief guests.

About Mahashivling and Rajyoga Museum

The Mahashivling will be the tallest among such structures in Karnataka and it will stand on a 50 feet height base. The place will soon be a joint to experience spirituality and tranquillity.

The Auditorium: A 50-seat capacity Air Conditioned 3D auditorium will be built in which the history of Brahma Kumaris movement along with services being rendered all over the world can be viewed. An overview of Rajyoga teachings and meditation technique can also be watched here.

Dwadasha Jyotirlings: Public will have an opportunity to take darshan of 12 famous Jyotirlings of Bharat.

Meditation Enclosure: The practical use of Rajyoga meditation can be experienced. Meditation Booths will also be available separately to practice meditation in solitude.

Health Stall: The positive effect of Rajyoga teaching and meditation on our mental and physical health can be learnt with the aid of audio visual tools.

The Great Indian Future: Bharat was once called golden pigeon of the world. History will repeat and Golden Age will arrive again in Bharat. People can see the life obtaining during that period through beautiful models.

Science and Spirituality: Through scientific instruments like touch screen, hologram, talking mascot etc., youths and children will be able to understand Rajyoga faster and better.

Apart from these, a beautiful statue of Basava perched on a tall pedestal, water fountains, lush green lawns are other facilities being offered along with spiritual activities, Q&A sessions and counselling.

NOTE: This mammoth divine structure will be constructed in the name of World Renewal Spiritual Trust, a sister concern of Brahma Kumaris.