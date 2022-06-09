BITHOTSAVA 2022: Forest Dept. and Spoorthi conduct seeds sowing event at Arabhithittu
June 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Spoorthi, the ladies wing of Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, in association with Forest Department, Mysuru Division, conducted ‘Bhithotsava-2022,’  the seeds sowing event at Arabhithittu reserve forest range near Bilikere, Mysuru, recently. Many varieties of seeds were sown as part of the Environment Month celebrations.

RFO Santosh Hugar, Spoorthi President Vani Subramanya,  Secretary Nanda Rathnaraj, Vice-President Rekha Yoga, Treasurer Janhavi Dinesh, Past President Anitha Sridhar,  EC Member Rekha Prakash, Members Shailaja Santosh and Sowmya Lokesh along with forest staff participated. This is a Forest Department event between June 5 and 12 in all its 50 divisions and 228 zones involving voluntary and service organisations.

