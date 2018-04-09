BJP announces first list of candidates

New Delhi: Setting the tone for the party’s Karnataka poll battle for the May. 12 Assembly election, the BJP High Command on Sunday night announced the party’s first list of 72 candidates.

The list was released Union Minister J.P. Nadda at a press meet in the National capital.

The 72 member list chiefly include Karnataka BJP Chief B.S. Yeddyurappa from Shikaripura, K.S. Eshwarappa from Shivamogga, Opposition Leader Jagadish Shettar from Hubballi-Dharwad Central, Appachhu Ranjan from Madikeri, R. Ashok from Padmanabhanagar, V. Somanna from Govinarajanagar in Bengaluru, K.S. Nanjundegowda from Srirangapatna and C.P. Yogeshwar from Channapatna.

In a surprise development, Ballari MP B. Sriramulu has been allotted the party ticket from Molakalumuru Assembly segment.

Sriramulu is the only MP other than B.S Yeddyurappa who has been given the party ticket to contest the Assembly polls.

However, the list barring a few, does not include the name of party candidates for seats in Assembly segments of Mysuru region.

The other familiar names in the list include C.T. Ravi from Chikkamagalur, D.N. Jeevaraj from Sringeri, B. Suresh Gowda from Tumakuru Rural, Y. Sampangi from KGF (SC), S.R. Vishwanath from Yelahanka, C.N. Ashwath Narayan from Malleswaram, S. Suresh Kumar from Rajajinagar, S. Raghu from C.V. Raman Nagar, Sharath Bacchegowda from Hosakote, A. Narayanaswamy from Anekal, Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura and B.N. Vijay Kumar from Jayanagar.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the party will announce the second list of candidates on April. 13.

The second list may contain the name of B.Y. Vijayendra from the prestigious Varuna segment in Mysuru district and other Assembly segments in Mysuru city and district and other surrounding districts of Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan.

The party while releasing the first list last night sprang a surprise by announcing the name of farmer leader K.S. Nanjandegowda from Srirangapatna and Appachhu Ranjan from Madikeri, the only two to find place in the over 20 Assembly segments from the five districts of Mysuru region.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election BJP First List

1. Nippani – Shashikala Jolle

2. Athani – Laxman Savadi

3. Kagwad – Bharamagouda H. Kage

4. Kudachi (SC) – P. Rajeev

5. Raybag (SC) – Duryodhana Aihole

6. Hukkeri – Umesh Katti

7. Arabhavi – Balachandra Jarakiholi

8. Belagavi Rural – Sanjay Patil

9. Bailhongal- Dr. Vishwanatha Patil

10. Saudatti Yellamma – Anand Vishwanath Mamani

11. Mudhol (SC) – Govind Karjol

12. Muddebihal – A.S. Patil Nadahalli

13. Babaleshwar – Vijugouda Patil

14. Vijayapura City – Basavanagouda Patil Yetnal

15. Sindgi – Ramesh Bhusanur

16. Afzalpur – Malikaiah Guttedar

17. Shorapur (ST) – Naraishma Naik

18. Shahapur – Guru Patil Shiraval

19. Gulbarga Dakshin – Dattatreya Patil Revur

20. Aland – Subhash Guttedar

21. Basavakalyan – Mallikarjun Khuba

22. Aurad (SC) – Prabhu Chouhan

23. Raichur Rural (ST) – Thipparaju Havaldar

24. Raichur – Dr. Shivaraj Patil

25. Devadurga (ST) – Shivanagouda Naik

26. Lingsugur (SC) – Manappa Vajjal

27. Kushtagi – Doddanagouda Patil

28. Dharwad – Amruth Desai

29. Hubli-Dharwad-Central – Jagadeesh Shettar

30. Hubli-Dharwad-West – Aravinda Bellad

31. Karwar – Roopali Naik

32. Sirsi – Kageri Vishweswara Hegde

33. Hangal – C.M. Udasi

34. Shiggaon – Basavaraj Bommai

35. Hirekerur – U.B. Banakar

36. Vijayanagara – Gaviyappa

37. Kampli (ST) – T.H. Suresh Babu

38. Sandur (ST) – B. Raghavendra

39. Molakalmuru (ST) – B. Sriramulu

40. Chitradurga – G.H. Thippareddy

41. Hiriyur – Poornima Srinivas

42. Hosadurga – Gulihatti D. Shekar

43. Davanagere North – S.A. Ravindranath

44. Shivamogga – K.S. Eswarappa

45. Shikaripura – B.S. Yeddyurappa

46. Kundapura – Haladi Srinivasa Setty

47. Karkal – V. Sunil Kumar

48. Sringeri – D.N. Jeevaraj

49. Chikkamagaluru – C.T. Ravi

50. Tumkur Rural – B. Suresh Gowda

51. Kolar Gold Field (SC) – Y. Sampangi

52. Yelahanka – S.R. Vishwanath

53. Rajarajeshwari Nagar – P.M. Muniraju Gowda

54. Dasarahalli – S. Muniraju

55. Malleshwaram – Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan

56. Hebbal – Dr. Y.A. Narayanaswamy

57. C.V. Raman Nagar (SC) – S. Raghu

58. Rajaji Nagar – S. Sureshkumar

59. Govindraj Nagar – V. Somanna

60. Chickpet – Uday Garudachar

61. Basavanagudi – Ravi Subramanya

62. Padmanaba Nagar – R. Ashok

63. Jayanagar – B.N. Vijaykumar

64. Mahadevapura (SC) – Aravinda Limbavali

65. Bommanahalli – Satish Reddy

66. Bangalore South – M. Krishnappa

67. Anekal (SC) – A. Narayanaswamy

68. Hosakote – Sharath -Bachegowda

69. Channapatna – C. P. Yogeshwar

70. Srirangapatana – Nanjunde Gowda

71. Sullia (SC) – S. Angara

72. Madikeri – Appachu Ranjan