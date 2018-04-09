BJP announces first list of candidates

New Delhi: Setting the tone for the party’s Karnataka poll battle for the May. 12 Assembly election, the BJP High Command on Sunday night announced the party’s first list of 72 candidates.
The list was released Union Minister J.P. Nadda at a press meet in the National capital.
The 72 member list chiefly include Karnataka BJP Chief B.S. Yeddyurappa from Shikaripura, K.S. Eshwarappa from Shivamogga, Opposition Leader Jagadish Shettar from Hubballi-Dharwad Central, Appachhu Ranjan from Madikeri, R. Ashok from Padmanabhanagar, V. Somanna from Govinarajanagar in Bengaluru, K.S. Nanjundegowda from Srirangapatna and C.P. Yogeshwar from Channapatna.
In a surprise development, Ballari MP B. Sriramulu has been allotted the party ticket from Molakalumuru Assembly segment.
Sriramulu is the only MP other than B.S Yeddyurappa who has been given the party ticket to contest the Assembly polls.
However, the list barring a few, does not include the name of party candidates for seats in Assembly segments of Mysuru region.
The other familiar names in the list include C.T. Ravi from Chikkamagalur, D.N. Jeevaraj from Sringeri, B. Suresh Gowda from Tumakuru Rural, Y. Sampangi from KGF (SC), S.R. Vishwanath from Yelahanka, C.N. Ashwath Narayan from Malleswaram, S. Suresh Kumar from Rajajinagar, S. Raghu from C.V. Raman Nagar, Sharath Bacchegowda from Hosakote, A. Narayanaswamy from Anekal, Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura and B.N. Vijay Kumar from Jayanagar.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that the party will announce the second list of candidates on April. 13.
The second list may contain the name of B.Y. Vijayendra from the prestigious Varuna segment in Mysuru district and other Assembly segments in Mysuru city and district and other surrounding districts of Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan.
The party while releasing the first list last night sprang a surprise by announcing the name of farmer leader K.S. Nanjandegowda from Srirangapatna and Appachhu Ranjan from Madikeri, the only two to find place in the over 20 Assembly segments from the five districts of Mysuru region.
Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election BJP First List
1. Nippani – Shashikala Jolle
2. Athani – Laxman Savadi
3. Kagwad – Bharamagouda H. Kage
4. Kudachi (SC) – P. Rajeev
5. Raybag (SC) – Duryodhana Aihole
6. Hukkeri – Umesh Katti
7. Arabhavi – Balachandra Jarakiholi
8. Belagavi Rural – Sanjay Patil
9. Bailhongal- Dr. Vishwanatha Patil
10. Saudatti Yellamma – Anand Vishwanath Mamani
11. Mudhol (SC) – Govind Karjol
12. Muddebihal – A.S. Patil Nadahalli
13. Babaleshwar – Vijugouda Patil
14. Vijayapura City – Basavanagouda Patil Yetnal
15. Sindgi – Ramesh Bhusanur
16. Afzalpur – Malikaiah Guttedar
17. Shorapur (ST) – Naraishma Naik
18. Shahapur – Guru Patil Shiraval
19. Gulbarga Dakshin – Dattatreya Patil Revur
20. Aland – Subhash Guttedar
21. Basavakalyan – Mallikarjun Khuba
22. Aurad (SC) – Prabhu Chouhan
23. Raichur Rural (ST) – Thipparaju Havaldar
24. Raichur – Dr. Shivaraj Patil
25. Devadurga (ST) – Shivanagouda Naik
26. Lingsugur (SC) – Manappa Vajjal
27. Kushtagi – Doddanagouda Patil
28. Dharwad – Amruth Desai
29. Hubli-Dharwad-Central – Jagadeesh Shettar
30. Hubli-Dharwad-West – Aravinda Bellad
31. Karwar – Roopali Naik
32. Sirsi – Kageri Vishweswara Hegde
33. Hangal – C.M. Udasi
34. Shiggaon – Basavaraj Bommai
35. Hirekerur – U.B. Banakar
36. Vijayanagara – Gaviyappa
37. Kampli (ST) – T.H. Suresh Babu
38. Sandur (ST) – B. Raghavendra
39. Molakalmuru (ST) – B. Sriramulu
40. Chitradurga – G.H. Thippareddy
41. Hiriyur – Poornima Srinivas
42. Hosadurga – Gulihatti D. Shekar
43. Davanagere North – S.A. Ravindranath
44. Shivamogga – K.S. Eswarappa
45. Shikaripura – B.S. Yeddyurappa
46. Kundapura – Haladi Srinivasa Setty
47. Karkal – V. Sunil Kumar
48. Sringeri – D.N. Jeevaraj
49. Chikkamagaluru – C.T. Ravi
50. Tumkur Rural – B. Suresh Gowda
51. Kolar Gold Field (SC) – Y. Sampangi
52. Yelahanka – S.R. Vishwanath
53. Rajarajeshwari Nagar – P.M. Muniraju Gowda
54. Dasarahalli – S. Muniraju
55. Malleshwaram – Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan
56. Hebbal – Dr. Y.A. Narayanaswamy
57. C.V. Raman Nagar (SC) – S. Raghu
58. Rajaji Nagar – S. Sureshkumar
59. Govindraj Nagar – V. Somanna
60. Chickpet – Uday Garudachar
61. Basavanagudi – Ravi Subramanya
62. Padmanaba Nagar – R. Ashok
63. Jayanagar – B.N. Vijaykumar
64. Mahadevapura (SC) – Aravinda Limbavali
65. Bommanahalli – Satish Reddy
66. Bangalore South – M. Krishnappa
67. Anekal (SC) – A. Narayanaswamy
68. Hosakote – Sharath -Bachegowda
69. Channapatna – C. P. Yogeshwar
70. Srirangapatana – Nanjunde Gowda
71. Sullia (SC) – S. Angara
72. Madikeri – Appachu Ranjan
