In the race for Varuna, after B.Y. Vijayendra: Dr. Yathindra calls on former IPS Officer L. Revanasiddaiah

Mysuru: Just a day after BJP probable candidate from Varuna constituency B.Y. Vijayendra visited senior Lingayat Congress leader and former DGP L. Revanasiddaiah, another probable candidate from the Congress Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah too called on the former IPS Officer at his farm-house on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road this morning. Dr. Yathindra’s visit assumes significance as the BJP is most likely to field former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra in Varuna as the dominant Lingayat community plays a significant role in the May 12 Assembly polls.

Dr. Yathindra drove along with some of his supporters to the farm-house, held talks with the senior leader for about 20 minutes and even had breakfast with him.

Later, coming out of Revanasiddaiah’s farm-house, Dr. Yathindra said that he had visited the senior leader of the party based on his father’s (CM Siddharamaiah) direction.

Pointing out that he had appealed to the senior leader to support him in the Assembly polls, Dr. Yathindra maintained that he had not visited the former IPS Officer just because Vijayendra visited him (Revanasiddaiah) yesterday.

Noting that Revanasiddaiah had worked for the party in last year’s Nanjangud bypoll when the Congress had sought his help, Yathindra maintained that the Congress had not ignored the senior Lingayat leader.

Clarifying that his father (Chief Minister Siddharamaiah) will visit Revanasiddaiah in a few days after his return from New Delhi, Dr. Yathindra said that Revanasiddaiah’s services to the party cannot be ignored.

The CM will personally speak to Revanasiddaiah and set right the differences, if any, Dr. Yathindra said and added that senior leader had blessed him.

The former DGP, who also spoke, said that Dr. Yathindra met him today and sought his support in the Assembly polls.

Noting that it was a good sign that youths are coming forward to contest polls, Revanasiddaiah said that he had blessed Dr. Yathindra.

When asked whether the CM would visit him, the senior leader said that there was nothing wrong if the CM meets him.

Recalling his campaign in the 2013 election, Revanasiddaiah said he had campaigned for the Congress, taking upon his own community that had revolted against him.

Admitting that he was emotionally pained as he was neglected after polls, Revanasiddaiah said that he was willing to work where there was a conducive atmosphere.