More Paramilitary forces arrive in Mysuru
More Paramilitary forces arrive in Mysuru

Over 500 personnel to be deployed for elections

Mysuru: With the Assembly polls in Karnataka to be held on May 12, Mysuru District is going to have two highly contested constituencies, and so the paramilitary force deployment has increased.

The Central Paramilitary forces deputed to Karnataka have started to arrive in batches. One company of 120 Paramilitary force arrived yesterday in city  and were housed in CITB Choultry at Siddarthanagar. Today, three more companies will be in city taking the total strength to about 500.

The paramilitary forces will be first briefed about their duties in context of the elections before being depute at various check-posts, polling booths, highways and sensitive areas, according to City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subrahmanyeswara Rao, who spoke to Star of Mysore. The Top Cop also added that Paramilitary personnel will be assisted by local Police to keep a check on any electoral or social malpractices.

The Paramilitary personnel will also take out a flag march through the main thoroughfares of city to instill confidence among the residents to exercise their franchise without any fear or compulsion and also to keep anti-social elements at bay.

April 9, 2018

