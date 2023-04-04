BJP first list likely on Apr. 8
April 4, 2023

Bengaluru: With the countdown for the May 10 Assembly polls having begun, the ruling BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates on Apr.8, while the Opposition Congress is likely to release its second list of 60 candidates tomorrow (Apr.5).

Though the poll schedule has been announced, the ruling BJP is holding meeting after meeting to finalise the party candidates in the wake of multiple aspirants for all 224 Assembly segments.

The Opposition Congress, which released its first list of candidates late last month, is now all set to release the second list of 60 candidates tomorrow, while the party is likely to release the list of candidates for the rest of the seats later this week.

The JD(S), which released its first list of 94 candidates even before the Assembly poll schedule was announced,  too is likely to announce its second list of candidates in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Congress and the JD(S) are delaying their list because they are waiting for the BJP to release the list of its candidates. The Congress and the JD(S) are hoping to make the most of the discontent in the BJP, by giving tickets to disgruntled BJP leaders who fail to get the party ticket. On its part, the BJP too is awaiting the Congress and JD(S) moves in the allotment of their party tickets.

