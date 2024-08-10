BJP-JD(S) workers march to Maharaja’s College Grounds in large numbers

August 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The 8-day-long Mysuru Chalo Padayatra, launched by BJP-JD(S) alliance from Bengaluru on Aug. 3 to demand Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Development Corporation scams, arrived in Mysuru last night.

The march reached J.K. Grounds before today’s rally at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

Beginning from Kengeri on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, the Padayatra passed through Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, Thubinakere Gate and Srirangapatna, before culminating in Mysuru.

This morning, BJP and JD(S) workers paraded from J.K. Grounds to Shanthala Theatre Junction on Chamaraja Double Road, led by State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, JD(S) Youth Wing leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy and other senior leaders.

Despite intermittent rain, participants marched through Chamaraja Double Road and Ramaswamy Circle to Maharaja’s College Grounds by 12.30 pm, chanting slogans against CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress Government.

Earlier, Vijayendra and Kumaraswamy, along with local leaders, visited Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate to offer special prayers. They then paid tribute to Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at K.R. Circle and sought blessings at the Guru Raghavendraswamy Temple near Shanthala Theatre.

Thousands of BJP and JD(S) workers arrived in vans, cars, tempos and buses for the rally. However, some left early due to rain. The workers displayed banners, buntings and flexes along major city roads.

Despite arriving separately under their respective local leaders, both parties aimed to showcase their strength.