BJP protesters seek CM’s resignation; Congress stages counter-protest

Mysuru: As part of a State-wide stir, the city BJP staged a demonstration in front of the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) office here this morning, seeking immediate resignation of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, as the Coalition Government had been reduced to a minority following the resignation of 15 MLAs.

Maintaining that though the JD(S) and Congress had no mandate, they had entered into an unethical alliance to usurp power by forming the Coalition Government, the protesters claimed that with the resignation of 15 MLAs of the ruling combine, the Government is reduced to a minority and thus, the CM should resign immediately.

Urging the Speaker to accept the resignation of all the 15 MLAs at once, the BJP leaders called for the intervention of the Governor if the Speaker fails in his Constitutional duty of accepting the resignations.

Accusing the Coalition Government partners of failing to address burning issues of the State, they maintained that the Coalition partners were fighting between themselves with each one not trusting the other. Raising slogans against the State Government, the protesters warned of taking the stir to the next level if the CM does not voluntarily step down and pave the way for a new BJP Government.

Former KEA Chairman B.P. Manjunath, Corporator B.V. Manjunath, leaders H.V. Rajeev, M.V. Ravishankar, Chikkamma Basavaraj, Satish, Jagadish, Arun Kumar Gowda, Cable Mahesh and others were present.

Counter-protest

Even as the BJP staged a demonstration seeking resignation of the Chief Minister, the Congress, a partner of the ruling Coalition Government, staged a counter-demonstration at Gandhi Square in the city this morning, in protest against the BJP’s efforts to topple the Government.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President & Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being behind the toppling moves, the Congress leaders claimed that the BJP was poaching Congress MLAs by spending hundreds of crores of rupees.

Maintaining that the Coalition Government is a Constitutional one and that the BJP had no majority, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP, urging it to stop horse-trading as part of its plan to bring down the Government. Alleging that the BJP was out to scuttle democracy through back-door politics, the Congress leaders asked the BJP to end its behind-the-screen moves to pull down the Government and to stop exerting pressure on the Governor, who is a Constitutional Head.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former MP C. Vijayashankar, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City President R. Murthy, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, former Mayor Pushpalatha Chikkanna and leader Manjula Manasa took part.

