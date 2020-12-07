BJP wants Govt. to pass Bills to check cow slaughter, love jihad
December 7, 2020

Belagavi: The BJP State Executive meeting on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the State Government to table the Cow Slaughter Prevention Bill and the Love Jihad Bill in the Legislature. It also resolved to conduct Gram Swarajya programmes and make efforts to win over 80 per cent of Gram Panchayats in the upcoming elections.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said love jihad was a matter of concern and conversion was happening in the name of love. The Party has taken serious note of it and has urged the State Government to come out with a suitable legislation to check it.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP National General Secretary in-charge of the party affairs in the State Arun Singh, Co in-charge D.K. Aruna, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and others took part in the meeting. 

As many as 135 members of the Executive Committee were present physically and rest joined virtually.

