Black Panther, injured in territorial fight, appears after two months
News

October 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The lone Black Panther, which was the major attraction for Safari goers at Kakanakote (Dammana Katte) in Antharasanthe Range at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, which was injured in a territorial fight, has made its appearance after two months. This is for the second time that the Black Panther has been injured in the territorial fight. It was injured for the first time about one-and-a-half years ago.

As the Black Panther was seriously injured near the right portion of its skull, safari was stopped in that forest range for the panther to recover soon and the Black Panther had disappeared into the forest since two months. But on Sunday and Monday, the Black Panther made its appearance for safari goers with a large wound and the skin is yet to re-generate. The Panther has played an important role in attracting tourists to Kanakanakote Safari and Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) at Kabini backwaters, thus helping in the development of tourism. 

Though this Black Panther had mated with other leopards, none of its offsprings are black and the Forest Department, in a bid to increase its population, restrict the movement of safari vehicles during mating season but are left disappointed as not a single cub is like the Black Panther.

