Blackmail, suicide pact near MM Hills: One more dies in hospital; Accused arrested

June 10, 2024

Three Cops including K.R. Nagar Inspector suspended for not registering complaint

K.R. Nagar/Chamarajanagar: A youth, who allegedly blackmailed a family by threatening to leak private videos of a minor girl, leading to the family of four consuming poison at Talabetta near Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday, has been arrested yesterday by K.R. Nagar Police.

Arrested youth has been identified as Lokesh from Cheeranahalli. The tragic incident resulted in deaths of two family members and left two others in critical condition. Among the four who consumed poison, Mahadeva Nayaka (65) died on Saturday, while his daughter Leelavathi passed away at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Hospital this morning.

Mahadeva Nayaka’s wife, Gowramma, and their 17-year-old granddaughter, who are undergoing treatment at CIMS Hospital, are said to be in critical condition. They are residents of Chandagalu in K.R. Nagar taluk.

Lokesh allegedly deceived the minor girl into believing he was in love with her and allegedly recorded her private videos. He then threatened her to leak the videos, which drove the distressed family to consume poison.

Following the incident, K.R. Nagar Police initially hesitated to register an FIR due to the accused’s perceived political influence. However, they eventually registered a case against Lokesh only after facing public pressure following the death of Mahadeva Nayaka.

Residents of Chandagalu staged a protest in front of K.R. Nagar Police Station yesterday, demanding the arrest of the accused within 24 hours and threatening to intensify their protest if action was not taken promptly.

MLA D. Ravishankar instructed the Police to arrest the accused. Former Minister S.R. Mahesh, speaking to the media in New Delhi, emphasised the seriousness of the case and revealed that a few Police personnel had been suspended for dereliction of duty, leading to the arrest of the accused.

District Rural Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) L. Nagesh stated that a case has been registered against Lokesh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and for abetting suicide.