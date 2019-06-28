Blood samples of dialysis patients will be sent to Manipal Hospital: DHO
Blood samples of dialysis patients will be sent to Manipal Hospital: DHO

Mysuru: With thirty patients, who were undergoing dialysis at K.R. Nagar General Hospital, allegedly infected with Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Venkatesh has said that the second blood samples of these patients will be sent to Manipal Hospital and Bengaluru Laboratory for confirmation.

Speaking to SOM yesterday, Dr. Venkatesh said out of the 36 patients undergoing dialysis at K.R. Nagar Hospital, 30 tested positive for HCV and six others tested negative as per preliminary blood test reports. However, he has directed the local doctors to take second blood samples as a cross check and send them to Manipal and Bengaluru for further confirmation.

After going through the reports, which are expected to be received in a couple of days, the patients who are confirmed positive, will be given anti-viral drugs, he said.

Stating that he will be visiting K.R. Nagar Hospital once again in a couple of days to take stock of the situation, the DHO ruled out negligence on the part of doctors and other medical staff.

However, a preliminary enquiry will be ordered and if any medical negligence is discovered, necessary action will be taken against all those concerned, he added.

