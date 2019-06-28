Zoo gets female chimp from Singapore, Asiatic Lions from Gujarat
News

Zoo gets female chimp from Singapore, Asiatic Lions from Gujarat

Mysore: The Mysuru Zoo, under Animal Exchange Programme, has received a female chimpanzee from the Singapore Zoo and a pair of Asiatic Lions (one male and one female) recently.

The 14-year-old chimp, named Rah, arrived at Mysuru Zoo on June 23 in exchange for a female Sloth Bear named Rani. With the inclusion of Rah, the Mysuru Zoo now has a total of five chimpanzees. Rah has been kept under observation and will be displayed for the public shortly, said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

The Asiatic Lion and Lioness (below) that arrived from Sakkarbaug Zoo, Junagadh in Gujarat on June 26, under observation at Mysuru Zoo to check their behaviour.

As per the approval of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India, two pairs of Asiatic Lions (2 males and 2 females) were received by the Mysuru Zoo from Sakkarbaug Zoo, Junagadh, Gujarat on June 26 out of which, one pair (one male and one female) has been shifted to Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.

Ajit Kulkarni said that they would seek one lioness after observing the condition and behaviour of the newly-arrived lions. Following the arrival of the pair of lions, the Zoo now has a total of six lions. 

June 28, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching