Governor to inaugurate Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Birth Centenary at Mysore Palace on July 18

Gopalkrishna Gandhi to deliver keynote address

Celebrations at Bangalore Palace on July 20

Mysore: Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala will inaugurate the Birth Centenary celebrations of the last ruler of Mysore, Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar (Sri JCW) on July 18 at the magnificent Mysore Palace.

The year-long celebrations is being organised by HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR Wadiyar) Foundation, said the President of the Foundation Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Addressing a press conference here this morning at the Mysore Palace, she said that the celebrations will be held in Bangalore Palace also on July 20. She had called on the Governor on June 26 to invite him to inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations on July 18 and he gave his consent, Pramoda Devi added.

She also said that she had gone to Delhi to invite President Ram Nath Kovind who had accepted the invitation. But due to time constraint, he had informed her that he would participate in the celebrations sometime in the future. A separate function would also be held during the President’s visit , she added.

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi will deliver the keynote address. Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) from the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, will perform the same evening at the Mysore Palace for the first time in the city.

Apart from this, a CD of the 94 musical compositions of Sri JCW being broadcast by AIR (All India Radio) will also be released on the occasion, she said.

Awards will be presented to 10 achievers in various fields in which Sri JCW was interested and associated with like in Philosophy, Sanskrit, Kannada, Wildlife, Agriculture (farmer), Karnatak Music, performing arts, sports, cinema and outstanding contribution to society, she said.

The Durbar Hall in the Mysore Palace where the celebrations will be held can accommodate about 800 people and the entry will be only by invitation. However, the public can view the function in front of the Durbar Hall for which entry is free, she said.

Asked whether any books will be released, Pramoda Wadiyar said that since there will be celebrations every three months there are plans to release the works of Sri JCW in Kannada.

On whether Madhuvana, the resting place of the royal family members on Nanjangud Road will be converted into a tourist spot, she said that it was nothing new that the cemetery was being cleaned. This time, however, the work is being taken up by SDNR Wadiyar Foundation and hence a decision on whether it will be converted into a tourist spot will be taken up some time in the future, she added.

Mysore Palace Secretary M. Lakshminarayan and Foundation Secretary Reginald Wesley were also present at the press meet.

