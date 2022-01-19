Bommai back at work; hints at relaxing curbs

January 19, 2022

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 10, resumed his work from office this morning.

Bommai, who was infected and was in home quarantine from where he was virtually performing official duties, said he was fit. “….my quarantine is over and the test has also been done, it has come negative. So from today I have decided to take part in day-to-day work from the office,” he told reporters.

To a question on relaxing the COVID-19 curbs including the night curfew and weekend curfew, the CM said that the general feeling now is that the infection is like a flu that comes and goes with fewer people requiring hospitalisation.

“On Friday, I will hold a meeting with experts and re-examine the curbs. COVID numbers are increasing but it has not put a load on hospitals with very few admissions. With all this, let’s see what experts have to say. The experts will give us full picture and we will have clarity. Based on that we will decide,” the CM added.