Bonda, Bajji, Kayi Holige, Shyavige Payasam, Jackfruit Kebab… Kashmiri youth have their fill

March 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Bahut Accha Hai…,’ ‘Too Good…,’ ‘Amazing…’ These were the exultant responses from Kashmiri youth after tasting the local delicacies of Mysuru yesterday.

As part of the ‘Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme, 35 Kashmiri youths visited residences of members belonging to various self-help groups and voluntary organisations including Chamundeshwari, Annapurneshwari and Samruddhi Swasahaya Sangha in Vijayanagar Third Stage yesterday.

A group of Kashmiri youth who visited residences of self-help group members savoured a number of local delicacies including upma, bonda, bajji and variety of fruits. Earlier, women members welcomed the Kashmiri boys and girls to their homes in a traditional manner.

Another team comprising 20 Kashmiri youth, together with members of voluntary organisations, participated in numerous cultural programmes and played indoor games such as Antyakshari at KSOU Auditorium in Vijayanagar Third Stage.

Later, they enjoyed some local delicacies including Kayi Holige, Shyavige Payasam, Jackfruit Kebab, Vangibath, Mosarubajji, Chapati, and Rice, drumstick sambar, rasam and Yelakki bananas.

Eleven Kashmiri youth who were visiting self-help group member Girija Kirankumar’s residence noticed that their tour of Mysuru was published in Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra newspapers. They enthusiastically read SOM and asked the local hosts to read Kannada and explain to them. They later visited TVS Motor Factory in Kadakola.

The Youth Exchange Programme has been organised by The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, under the theme, ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat,’ in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan (NYKS). 132 Kashmiri youths from six districts — Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama —arrived in city on Thursday evening and are visiting various tourist places in Mysuru and also interacting with local community here.

District Youth Coordinator Siddaramappa, NYKS Treasurer Chandragiri Gowda, Prof. Manonmani, CREDIT-I Managing Trustee Dr. M.P. Varsha, English lecturer K.M. Prasannakumar, Manju and others were present.