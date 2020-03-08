DCP asks personnel to keep a watch on Service Apartments

March 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) A.N. Prakash Gowda has asked all Police Stations in city to keep a close watch on Service Apartments in their jurisdiction for illegal activities.

He has asked Policemen and officers to personally visit each of them to collect details and take steps to prevent crimes and illegal activities.

Yesterday, Star of Mysore had published a report “Realtor’s murder brings Service Apartments under radar” on the front page where the report had highlighted how some Service Apartments in city have become a haven for illegal activities including gambling, prostitution and late-night liquor parties.

The report was published a day after 40-year-old Anand, a resident of Janatanagar in city, was murdered by his friends in a drunken stupor due to old rivalry where he was stabbed multiple times by broken beer bottles on the day of his birthday. The murder was committed in the wee hours of Mar. 6 at a Service Apartment on Lalithadri Road near Lava Kusha Park at Kuvempunagar.

Star of Mysore report had highlighted the mushrooming of Service Apartments in areas including Kuvempunagar, Ramakrishnanagar, Dattagalli, Sharadadevinagar, Gokulam, Vivekanandanagar, Vijayanagar, Hebbal and Chamundi Hill Road.

There is a lack of rules to govern and monitor such apartments and is an easy-money business for owners as apartments do not come under hotel business category or under commercial business category.

Following the publication of the report, in a written order, DCP Prakash Gowda has stated that all Police Stations must keep a watch on certain homes that have been converted into Service Apartments and actual Service Apartments where guests can book rooms through online and offline system.

“It has come to the notice that some apartments are providing space for people to indulge in drinking session thereby creating nuisance and leading to crime, prostitution and gambling. All Police Stations have to keep a watch on such accommodation facilities and personally inspect them to collect details to prevent such activities. Frequent inspections must be done by jurisdictional Police officer to prevent a law and order situation,” the DCP’s note said.

