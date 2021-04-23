Weekend Curfew from 9 pm today

April 23, 2021

Four-hour window from 6 am – 10 am to purchase essential items

Mysore/Mysuru: In addition to semi-lockdown and night curfew, the State Government has added a weekend curfew to combat COVID-19. It starts from 9 pm today and will be in force till 6 am on Monday (Apr. 26).

The weekend curfew will be similar to that of last year’s lockdown. Barricades would be erected on main roads, sub-main roads, ward roads and unnecessary movement of people would be restricted, said City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta. The State Government order stated that vehicles would be seized and strict action would be taken against all those who violate the weekend curfew.

The idea behind the weekend curfew along with the pre-existing night curfew and movement restrictions are to ensure that a maximum number of people remain at their homes and avoid any kind of crowd, as such scenarios increase the risk of further spread of the contamination.

The Government order stated that movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am, except for essential and emergency activities. Barring hospital, ambulance and oxygen supply service, hotels, restaurants, eateries and bakeries (that have been allowed to strictly adhere to parcel services), medical shops and petrol pumps (as transport is open) everything else will be shut.

Picture shows a Lady Cop recording a video of a half-opened shop.

Tomorrow (Apr. 24) and Sunday Apr. 25, people are allowed to stock up essential commodities including fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and groceries from 6 am to 10 am. Post 10 am, all the shops would be strictly shut. “Neighbourhood shops dealing with groceries will get a four-hour window on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am to 10 am and online delivery of essential items is permitted throughout the semi-lockdown,” the order stated.

Employees of State and Central Government and private companies that are doing essential services can move unrestricted but have to produce valid identity cards issued by the companies. Also, firms involving in 24×7 essential services —including telecom, food deliveries, internet service providers will be allowed to move after they produce identity cards.

There will not be any interruptions in medical supplies and patients and their helpers requiring essential travel are allowed to move from one place to another. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms/yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, swimming pools amusement parks, stadia/playground, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain shut during weekend curfew.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gathering and other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited.

People who need medical assistance can also step out of their homes. In case of emergencies, people required to visit doctors or hospitals are free to move. Wedding ceremonies and funerals are allowed with only 50 people for weddings and 20 at funerals and crematoriums, respectively. Those present must strictly follow COVID -19 norms.

Movement of people through the public transport system, private buses, flights, trains, taxis, app cabs, auto-rickshaw, etc, is permitted adhering to the norms. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents or tickets. Liquor shops, bars and restaurants will remain closed during the weekend lockdown.

All religious places / places of worship shall be closed for public. However, all personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors. The Police have been told to ensure smooth movement of ambulances in the city and help hospital authorities maintain law order in their premises.

What’s allowed, what’s not