MLA S.R. Mahesh writes a 10-point letter to CM

June 9, 2021

‘Rohini Sindhuri is playing victim card and has been portraying politicians as villains’

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh has once again trained guns on former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and demanded an investigation into the tenure of the IAS Officer in Mysuru. “I have written a 10-point letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa seeking a fair investigation into the administrative decisions taken by the Officer that has caused loss to the State Exchequer,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at his Office this morning, Mahesh, displaying several documents, claimed that Rohini Sindhuri spent nearly Rs. 65 lakh to renovate the official DC’s residence that is a heritage structure.

“The DC’s residence incurs a monthly electricity bill of Rs. 50,000 recorded in three electricity metres. A Minister gets Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh to renovate his/her official residences before moving in. Tell me from where Rohini Sindhuri got Rs. 65 lakh to renovate her house and who approved the project,” S.R. Mahesh questioned.

“If the Officer has records of land mafia usurping land near Kergalli Lake and Ayyajayyanahundi Lake, let her submit the same to the Government or the Governor seeking a probe. Let there be an investigation. Rohini Sindhuri is playing a victim card here and has been portraying politicians as villains. I will raise the issue in the Assembly with all relevant documents,” he said.

Right authority

On former DC’s comment as to what authority does K.R. Nagar MLA have over Mysuru COVID Care Centres, Mahesh said, “As Chairman of the Audit Committee of Karnataka Legislature I have every right to look into the documents, systems and other records of every district in Karnataka and every Taluk.”

“It is true that I have been speaking against her since she assumed charge as Mysuru DC and I have only objected to her style of functioning. I have not sought her transfer and after her transfer, all politicians in Mysuru have been portrayed as land mafia. If she had proof of land mafia, why did she not take action? Did she even save one gunta land from land-grabbers? Let the Government order a probe,” he said.

Self-projection

There were many Officers who have done great work to Mysuru in coordination with the elected reps and all of them had honourable exits, he said and added, “Rohini Sindhuri has tarnished the image of Mysuru by sullying the reputation of political party leaders and by projecting herself as an honest Officer.”

Asserting that he stood by all allegations made against the former DC, the K.R. Nagar MLA alleged that Sindhuri came to Mysuru thanks to her dominance in what he called ‘Andhra IAS lobby’. “It is the same lobby that transferred Karnataka cadre IAS Officer Sharath out of Mysuru in just 28 days. It was Rohini Sindhuri who instigated RTI activist Gangaraju and supplied him with all the documents regarding Kergalli Lake and Ayyajayyanahundi Lakes to give a land mafia spin to her transfer episode. I will not sit quiet and I will continue to raise the issue in appropriate platforms to ensure that disciplinary action is taken against the Officer,” he added.

A note of advice to Siddu

On former CM Siddharamaiah’s statement that MLA S.R. Mahesh and MP Pratap Simha were behind Sindhuri’s transfer, Mahesh said that the former CM must understand the reality and must have known facts before speaking. “You were the CM for five years and Mysuru is your hometown. Why did you not curb land mafia? Why the land-grabbers were allowed a free run? Moreover you must question why Mysuru is under-reporting COVID deaths,” he said.

Mahesh alleged that in Mysuru, more than 5,000 people have died and the crematorium records prove the same. “In the official list, there are only 3,000 deaths and a probe must be ordered and Siddharamaiah must do at least this for his hometown,” Mahesh said.