City localities wear deserted look
City localities wear deserted look

April 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after a tougher and stricter COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Government and enforced by the Police, most of the busy roads in all localities of the city wore a near deserted look today. 

With shops and other business places, barring hotels, vegetable shops, medical shops and other essential service providers that are allowed to open, being ordered to close, people have preferred to stay indoors.

The ever-buzzing Chikka Gadiyara area presented a totally contrasting picture today, with hardly a few people moving around in the vicinity. Vegetable, fruit and flower vendors,  who occupied most of the space around the clock tower, were a disappointed lot as there were only a handful customers.

