Book release this evening

April 14, 2022

Athulya Bharath Ventures Mysuru (Publication Division) has organised a programme at 5 pm today (Apr. 14) at Hotel Pai Vista on B.N. Road to release the book ‘Brahmana Shikari.’ Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, Wing Commander Sudarshan (B’luru) writers Murali Ghatikar (Davanagere), Vijayendra Rao & Manjunath Kollegal (Mysuru) and Editor Lakshmi B.S. Joshi (Shivamgga) are the invitees.

  1. Kammardi Radhakrishna Jois says:
    April 15, 2022 at 5:13 pm

    Your paper is very informative.I need your help in getting the book “Brahmana Shikari” written by Mr.Vijayendra Rao Published by Athulya Bharath venture publication divn.At least furnish the store details where it is available.

