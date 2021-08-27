Boom! Firearm Training Simulator opens at KPA

August 27, 2021

Home Minister inaugurates hi-tech facility; inspects communication gadgets

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra inaugurated a ‘Firearm Training Simulator’ at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) premises in city this noon.

The Simulator is the latest addition to the technological advancement measures initiated to equip the Police force with modern weaponry and training mechanism. The Simulator meets the rigorous standards of military and Police forces, modified for law enforcement needs.

Earlier, Policemen undergoing training at KPA and Police Training School had to be taken either to the foothills of Chamundi or Kunthi Betta in Mandya for firing practice. These areas were dangerous as they are frequented by people and also due to movement of animals including livestock.

The state-of-the-art Simulator is aimed at training recruits and recreates small arms firing ranges indoors. It can be adapted to a number of firearms and imparts basic training, hones firing skills, improves weapon handling skills and tests the skill level of trainees in complex and war-like scenarios, said officers.

“The facility provides a real-time environment of terrain, combat situation and the weapons including rifle, pistol, revolver and machine guns. The Simulator has the provision for engagement of multi-profile targets including static and moving in different modes. The digital technology gives a real feeling of firing through air pressure and also target practice for accurate firing inclusive of sound vibrations,” said a Police officer.

These facilities were explained to the Home Minister who also inspected the KPA library, digital learning classrooms, interactive communication system between the trainers and the trainees. The Minister even tried his hand in firing a weapon through the Simulator. KPA Director Vipul Kumar, Deputy Director Dr. Suman D. Pennekar, Police Training School Principal Dharanidevi Malagatti and others were present.

Visit to Chamundi Hill and on crime cases

The Home Minister arrived in the city late last night at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road and was received by MP Pratap Simha, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham and others. Today morning Jnanendra visited Chamundi Hill and prayed to the Goddess.

“It is a tradition for anyone to visit the Chamundeshwari Temple after they come to Mysuru and I have done the same. I have prayed for the well-being of the people and also to give strength to the Police to detect heinous crimes,” he told reporters.

Before entering the KPA and also at other couple of places, the Home Minister was quizzed by reporters on his comments on the gang rape victim and how Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai disapproved of his remarks. “The CM has powers to do that and I have already withdrawn my statements on the victim as it was given under immense pressure from the Opposition and media,” he said.

On the progress of investigation into the gang rape case, the Home Minister said that the Police have collected enough evidence to nail the criminals. “It is not possible to reveal details now as it will hamper investigation and the rapists will be arrested soon,” he said, ducking further questions.

When media persons wanted to know whether he will visit the crime scene, Araga Jnanendra said, “I haven’t decided yet. Will let you know later.” In his interaction with media it was evident that he was avoiding controversy following intense criticism over his remarks made yesterday as the gang rape incident gained national attention.