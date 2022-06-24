Boy’s kidnap sends shockwaves in city

June 24, 2022

Police hunt for four men, their vehicle Ransom factor not confirmed yet

Mysore/Mysuru: A 12-year-old son of a doctor couple in Kuvempunagar was kidnapped by four men last evening and was released on the city outskirts in the night. The boy is now in the custody of his parents and the Police have spread a dragnet to nab the four men.

The boy and his parents have been taken by the Police to an undisclosed location this morning, away from the media glare. Shockingly, the kidnap took place in front of a couple of eyewitnesses and the Police have obtained their statements late last night.

Though confirming the kidnap incident to the media this morning, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta refused to divulge any further details on the kidnap, ransom, kidnappers, the vehicle used and other data. “The investigation is on and if we leak out details at this juncture, then the probe will be hampered. We have brought the boy safely and that was a priority for us. Teams are on the job,” he said.

Sources said that the boy, his parents and a couple of eyewitnesses have been brought to the Kuvempunagar Police Station this noon to glean more information about the vehicle and the kidnappers.

Recounting the incident in front of the Police and a few media persons, the boy said that he was on his usual evening cycling practice when kidnappers caught him and bundled him into a car 150 metres from his house at Srirampura near the Lingambudhi Lake Road.

Boy’s usual routine

The boy left his house on his bicycle at around 6.45 pm as the evening was bright. He followed a particular route every day and went about that route a couple of rounds. The boy noticed that it is either a dark blue or a grey car with a yellow board registration plate with KA-01 written on it, but could not identify the rest of the numbers.

As he completed one or two rounds, the kidnappers saw him approaching their car from behind. According to eyewitnesses, one of the kidnappers suddenly opened the back door of the car and pulled the boy inside. The time was between 7.10 and 7.20 pm then.

Brave boy fought back

After bundling him, the car moved for about 20 metres with the boy’s legs protruding. The little one was resisting kidnap and was shouting for help. After some moments, the car doors shut and the vehicle sped away towards Lingambudhi Lake.

According to eyewitnesses, it looked like a well-planned act where the kidnappers knew the boy’s routine and also his background. They said that two hours before the kidnap, the car was spotted circling the area and the occupants were making enquiries about the doctor couple and their son. They said that the vehicle looked like the one that was taken from a car rental firm and the kidnappers knew the exact route the boy took from his house to reach the cycling path. The boy told the Police and the media persons that one among the kidnappers limped while walking. After taking the boy, the car reached Lingambudhi Lake and entered the Ring Road and headed towards villages.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses discussed among themselves that the boy was the son of the doctor couple as they were well-known in the area. They immediately informed the Police Control Room and the PCR van attached to Kuvempunagar Police Station reached the spot. A nakabandi was enforced to prevent the suspect’s vehicle from getting away.